Short Interest in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Increases By 11.3%

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the April 30th total of 3,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 856,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 15.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of EYPT stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.05. The company had a trading volume of 331,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,812. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12. The company has a market cap of $207.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.12.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.70% and a negative net margin of 257.44%. The company had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EYPT. Caligan Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,524,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 338,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 328,655 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 675,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 265,147 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 871,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,584,000 after buying an additional 249,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,774,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,211,000 after buying an additional 164,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that treat eye disorders. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.
