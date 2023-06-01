Short Interest in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Increases By 11.3%

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the April 30th total of 3,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 856,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 15.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of EYPT stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.05. The company had a trading volume of 331,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,812. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12. The company has a market cap of $207.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.70% and a negative net margin of 257.44%. The company had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have issued reports on EYPT. Chardan Capital increased their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EYPT. Caligan Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,524,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 338,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 328,655 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 675,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 265,147 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 871,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,584,000 after buying an additional 249,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,774,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,211,000 after buying an additional 164,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that treat eye disorders. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.