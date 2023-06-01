Short Interest in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Increases By 5.4%

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the April 30th total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 427,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

FLEX LNG Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of FLNG traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.79. 430,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,117. FLEX LNG has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $38.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average is $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). FLEX LNG had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $92.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that FLEX LNG will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEX LNG Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.07%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 72.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the 1st quarter valued at $1,985,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the first quarter worth $794,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the first quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FLEX LNG by 147.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after acquiring an additional 201,876 shares during the last quarter. 20.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of FLEX LNG in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Danske cut shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

About FLEX LNG

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

