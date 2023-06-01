Short Interest in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Expands By 6.1%

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the April 30th total of 1,310,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 255,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

In other FTI Consulting news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 349 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.35, for a total transaction of $66,781.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 29,793 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,700,890.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 9,428 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.87, for a total value of $1,705,242.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,717 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $82,968,143.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,263,683 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the first quarter worth about $223,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the first quarter worth about $1,243,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the first quarter worth about $318,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the first quarter worth about $1,147,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCN. StockNews.com began coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of FCN stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.01. 447,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,463. FTI Consulting has a fifty-two week low of $140.09 and a fifty-two week high of $205.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.72.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.33). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $806.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FTI Consulting will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

