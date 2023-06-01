Short Interest in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Rises By 6.3%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,380,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the April 30th total of 20,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Hecla Mining

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hecla Mining by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 998,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 284,339 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Hecla Mining by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hecla Mining by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 23,451 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hecla Mining by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,408,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,535,000 after acquiring an additional 279,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Roth Mkm lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

Shares of HL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.33. 7,061,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,256,564. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.22 and a beta of 2.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0063 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.22%.

About Hecla Mining

(Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.