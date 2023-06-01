Short Interest in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Expands By 6.5%

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the April 30th total of 3,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 33,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $4,608,238.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,279,678.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $464,445.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,841 shares in the company, valued at $42,575,251.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 33,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,608,238.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,678.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,436,221 shares of company stock worth $174,102,591 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 13,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Hess by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 57,965 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 8.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 296,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,283,000 after acquiring an additional 23,392 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,103,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $338,218,000 after acquiring an additional 20,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Hess by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hess Stock Down 1.0 %

HES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

NYSE HES traded down $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,165,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.24. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $90.34 and a fifty-two week high of $160.52.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hess will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

