Short Interest in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Declines By 6.4%

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,520,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the April 30th total of 16,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days. Currently, 10.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HRB shares. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $29.88 on Thursday. H&R Block has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.69 and its 200 day moving average is $36.61. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.67.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 284.65%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. Analysts expect that H&R Block will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

In other H&R Block news, Director Richard A. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.54 per share, with a total value of $295,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,254.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 68.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

