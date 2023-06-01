Short Interest in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Grows By 5.7%

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the April 30th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 129.6% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 31,309 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $674,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 21,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

CSF traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,353. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $49.14 and a twelve month high of $58.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.70.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.131 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th.

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

