SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Stock Price Up 0.3%

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC – Get Rating) shares rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 58.40 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 58.20 ($0.72). Approximately 469,865 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 994,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58 ($0.72).

SigmaRoc Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 57.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 56.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £410.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,184.00 and a beta of 1.71.

SigmaRoc Company Profile

SigmaRoc plc, through its subsidiaries, invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Northern Europe, the Channel Islands, and Belgium. The company also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

