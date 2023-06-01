SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Down 7.3%

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.03. Approximately 6,308 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 28,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SIGNA Sports United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average is $4.37.
SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
