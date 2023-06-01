SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Down 7.3%

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.03. Approximately 6,308 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 28,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SIGNA Sports United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

SIGNA Sports United Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average is $4.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SIGNA Sports United Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SIGNA Sports United by 195.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 48,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in SIGNA Sports United by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 577,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. 11.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

