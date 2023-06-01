Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock Position Decreased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,283 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Silk Road Medical worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 195,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after acquiring an additional 40,871 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 147,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after buying an additional 84,781 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silk Road Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ SILK opened at $30.19 on Thursday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 11.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 50.13% and a negative net margin of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $40.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SILK. CL King assumed coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silk Road Medical

In other news, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 2,373 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $113,263.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,483 shares in the company, valued at $6,943,903.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $106,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,877.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 2,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $113,263.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,943,903.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,708 shares of company stock worth $3,199,393 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M.

Featured Stories

