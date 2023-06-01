Silver One Resources (CVE:SVE) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE – Get Rating) shares rose 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 125,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 112,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Silver One Resources Stock Up 9.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 21.35, a current ratio of 21.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$86.81 million, a PE ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.29.

About Silver One Resources

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Candelaria silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interest in the Cherokee project covering an area of 5,200 hectares located in Nevada; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Phoenix silver property that consists of 86 unpatented lode claims and 2 unpatented placer claims located in Gila County, Arizona.

