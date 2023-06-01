Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $3.00, but opened at $3.07. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 169,361 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.15 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $537.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 9.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVM. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 258.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.49% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercorp Metals

(Get Rating)

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.