Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Stamos Capital Partners L.P.

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lowered its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 2.6% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its stake in Snowflake by 0.6% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $240,487.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,413,472.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $240,487.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,413,472.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $8,288,287.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,867,764.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,301 shares of company stock worth $44,133,577 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,458,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,822,054. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $205.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.55. The company has a market cap of $54.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.93 and a beta of 0.74.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Snowflake from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.17.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

