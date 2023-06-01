SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SoftBank Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

SoftBank Group stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.68. 365,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,738. SoftBank Group has a one year low of $16.86 and a one year high of $24.85. The stock has a market cap of $57.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.77.

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

