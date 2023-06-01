Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Shares Gap Up to $93.70

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $93.70, but opened at $96.19. Sony Group shares last traded at $96.97, with a volume of 130,070 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SONY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Sony Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $23.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 8.08%. On average, analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 31,300.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Sony Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

