Southern Wealth Management LLP Acquires 623 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.0% of Southern Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $102.12. 193,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,174. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $116.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.42.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

