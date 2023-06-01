Southern Wealth Management LLP Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 80,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,760 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,206. The company has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.44. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $51.23.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

