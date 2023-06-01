Southern Wealth Management LLP Has $11.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Southern Wealth Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,426 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Southern Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $11,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEMV. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 277.9% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 149.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:EEMV traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.56. 387,052 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.19 and its 200 day moving average is $54.31.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

