Southern Wealth Management LLP Has $783,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

SCHV stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.78. The company had a trading volume of 177,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,361. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.07 and a 200-day moving average of $66.36. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $69.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.