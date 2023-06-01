Southern Wealth Management LLP Makes New $2.91 Million Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Southern Wealth Management LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 18,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 636.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 234,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,308,000 after acquiring an additional 202,861 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 63,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,151,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $153.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,719. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $178.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.06 and a 200-day moving average of $161.90.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.