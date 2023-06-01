Southern Wealth Management LLP Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Southern Wealth Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock traded up $1.91 on Thursday, hitting $205.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,555. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.96 and its 200-day moving average is $210.30. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.43. The company has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.