Southern Wealth Management LLP Sells 3,622 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Southern Wealth Management LLP trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.5% of Southern Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $209.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,605,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,762. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.09 and a 200-day moving average of $200.77. The firm has a market cap of $288.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $217.20.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.