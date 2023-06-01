SPACE ID Self Reported Market Cap Hits $149.45 Million (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. In the last week, SPACE ID has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. SPACE ID has a total market capitalization of $149.45 million and approximately $40.03 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPACE ID token can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001721 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SPACE ID

SPACE ID was first traded on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 322,972,222 tokens. The official message board for SPACE ID is blog.space.id. SPACE ID’s official website is space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 322,972,222 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.4586016 USD and is down -0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $49,830,192.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPACE ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPACE ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

