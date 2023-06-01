SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20-2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.9-10.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.06 billion.

SpartanNash Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $22.90 on Thursday. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $22.81 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.25 million, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SpartanNash from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of SpartanNash

About SpartanNash

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SpartanNash by 26.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

