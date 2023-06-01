SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,168 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 30.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DIA traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $331.48. 1,906,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,490,465. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $333.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.26. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $286.62 and a 1-year high of $348.22.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.