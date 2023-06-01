SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stake Cut by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC reduced its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 30.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $330.51. 1,478,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,485,979. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $286.62 and a 52 week high of $348.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.26.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

