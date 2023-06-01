SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZAC) Plans Dividend of $0.29

SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZAC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2923 per share on Thursday, June 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NZAC stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.49. 1,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,968. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.65. SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF has a 1 year low of $23.42 and a 1 year high of $29.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,211,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF during the third quarter worth $4,936,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF during the third quarter worth $1,106,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF during the third quarter worth $1,092,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF during the fourth quarter worth $868,000.

