SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZUS) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZUS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0778 per share on Tuesday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:NZUS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.81. 354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309. SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $24.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZUS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

