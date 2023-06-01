SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) Shares Up 0.4%

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.87 and last traded at $41.52. 172,293 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 92,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.35.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOMP. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 371.4% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 66,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 52,034 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 275,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after buying an additional 44,113 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $486,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000.

About SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF

The SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho New Economies Composite index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed companies with products or services that disrupt traditional industries. KOMP was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

