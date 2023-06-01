Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $152.79

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $152.79 and last traded at $152.79, with a volume of 412000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $148.90.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPOT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Atlantic Securities raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Spotify Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $121.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.84. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 1.76.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $732,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,158,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

