Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Rating) traded up 4.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.83 and last traded at $31.75. 124,928 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 323,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.50.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Up 7.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day moving average is $32.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

