SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Shares Up 1.7%

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$20.56 and last traded at C$20.06. 577,952 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 354,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SSRM. TD Securities dropped their price target on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$29.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

SSR Mining Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.71.

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Fady Adel Edward Farid sold 2,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.26, for a total transaction of C$53,958.30. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

