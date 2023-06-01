Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Acquires 60 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 850.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at about $235,387,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at about $178,809,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 20,574.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 610,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,521,000 after acquiring an additional 607,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,300,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,453,000 after acquiring an additional 409,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

ENPH traded up $3.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $177.30. 814,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,202,207. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.19 and its 200 day moving average is $228.82. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.15 and a 12 month high of $339.92.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,791 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,274 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.48.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

