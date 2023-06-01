Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 57.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZM traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $67.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,096,698. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.45 and a 1-year high of $124.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 152.74, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of -0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.86.

Insider Activity

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $512,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,880.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $512,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,880.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $220,263.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,669 shares of company stock valued at $6,339,467. 11.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

See Also

