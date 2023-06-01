Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Has $507,000 Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 443,141 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $52,291,000 after buying an additional 42,350 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,086.9% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 258,280 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,477,000 after buying an additional 236,520 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,599,727 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $306,768,000 after purchasing an additional 81,896 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 210,628 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $24,854,000 after purchasing an additional 24,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of COP traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,558,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,481,778. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Societe Generale raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.58.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

