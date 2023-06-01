Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Has $724,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,680 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $839,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 948,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,258,000 after buying an additional 45,485 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 966,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,116,000 after buying an additional 680,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $625,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock traded up $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $45.52. 1,017,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,604,064. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.48 and a 200 day moving average of $52.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $39.83 and a 52 week high of $59.24.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

