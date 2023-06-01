Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,660 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $216.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,688. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.59 EPS. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

