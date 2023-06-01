Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Raises Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 92.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 888.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Etsy from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Etsy from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.14.

Insider Activity

Etsy Price Performance

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $660,326.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,513.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $660,326.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,513.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,218,023.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,415,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 100,971 shares of company stock valued at $10,049,602 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETSY remained flat at $81.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 952,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,033. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.21 and a 200-day moving average of $116.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.