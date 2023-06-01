Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Raises Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in DoorDash by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 31,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.40.

Shares of NYSE:DASH traded up $1.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363,635. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 1.51. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $87.00.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. On average, analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,778 shares in the company, valued at $4,588,830.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,588,830.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $7,021,161.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 973,690 shares of company stock worth $59,574,039. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

