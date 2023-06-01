Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 870 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:MLM traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $401.34. 62,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,118. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.99 and a twelve month high of $410.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $370.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.70.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $428.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.75.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

