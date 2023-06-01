State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Acquired by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in State Street by 14.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in State Street by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of State Street by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.21.

In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE STT opened at $68.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.78. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

