Steem Price Reaches $0.18 (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. Over the last week, Steem has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000670 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $78.44 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,900.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.61 or 0.00344279 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00013129 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.13 or 0.00546948 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00066386 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.01 or 0.00420099 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 435,406,370 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.