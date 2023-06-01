Stella-Jones Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd.

Stella-Jones Stock Down 0.1 %

SJ stock opened at C$60.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.95, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 4.48. Stella-Jones has a one year low of C$30.54 and a one year high of C$62.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$54.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$50.93.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$665.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$620.65 million. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stella-Jones will post 4.6038314 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Stella-Jones

SJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$66.00.

(Get Rating)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.