Stella-Jones Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (TSE:SJ)

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2023

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd.

Stella-Jones Stock Down 0.1 %

SJ stock opened at C$60.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.95, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 4.48. Stella-Jones has a one year low of C$30.54 and a one year high of C$62.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$54.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$50.93.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$665.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$620.65 million. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stella-Jones will post 4.6038314 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$66.00.

About Stella-Jones

(Get Rating)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

See Also

Dividend History for Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ)

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.