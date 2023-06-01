Stephen Fredette Sells 4,953 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) insider Stephen Fredette sold 4,953 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $109,312.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,289,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,601,185.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stephen Fredette also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 26th, Stephen Fredette sold 22,758 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $502,269.06.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Stephen Fredette sold 18,263 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $330,012.41.

On Thursday, April 13th, Stephen Fredette sold 63,467 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $1,147,483.36.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Stephen Fredette sold 5,352 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $96,336.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Stephen Fredette sold 1,485 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $26,522.10.

Shares of Toast stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $21.58. 10,874,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,482,104. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.26 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average is $19.10. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $26.03.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Toast had a negative return on equity of 29.74% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Toast by 365.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toast by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Toast by 2,196.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

