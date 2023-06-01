Stephens Lowers Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $80.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Stephens from $148.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

AAP stock opened at $72.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.54. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $72.60 and a twelve month high of $212.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 175.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,719,000 after buying an additional 874,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,340,000 after buying an additional 754,027 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $97,170,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $86,585,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 466.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 581,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,748,000 after buying an additional 479,116 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

