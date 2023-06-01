Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 1st (AAP, ABNB, ADM, AI, AJX, AMBA, APPH, AVY, BG, BIIB)

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2023

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, June 1st:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $129.00 to $69.00.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $126.00 to $76.00.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $80.00.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $132.00 to $75.00.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $80.00.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price trimmed by Stephens from $148.00 to $80.00.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $115.00 to $80.00.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $144.00 to $67.00.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $158.00 to $84.00.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $145.00 to $80.00.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $130.00 to $116.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $99.00 to $95.00.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $28.00 to $38.00.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $16.00 to $18.00.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $20.00.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $29.00.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $12.00 to $10.00.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $75.00 to $70.00.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC to $1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $90.00 to $108.00.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $121.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $346.00 to $360.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $198.00 to $181.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $9.00.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$35.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $92.00 to $88.00.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $80.00.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $7.00 to $6.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $37.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $24.00 to $26.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $35.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target increased by Argus from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim from $61.00 to $51.00.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $60.00 to $55.00.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $46.00 to $38.00.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $58.00.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $17.00.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $16.00 to $18.00.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $17.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $230.00 to $245.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $230.00 to $240.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $230.00 to $248.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $225.00 to $240.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $230.00 to $240.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target increased by Northland Securities from $181.00 to $210.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $225.00 to $240.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $229.00 to $230.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $225.00 to $235.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $145.00 to $153.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $210.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $250.00 to $275.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $240.00 to $250.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $240.00 to $260.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $190.00 to $215.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $61.00 to $64.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $128.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $165.00 to $170.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $160.00 to $180.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $175.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $150.00 to $162.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $153.00 to $165.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $180.00.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $70.00.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) was given a C$12.00 price target by analysts at Eight Capital. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $8.00.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $165.00 to $175.00.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its target price increased by Stephens from $90.00 to $93.00.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $65.00.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $90.00 to $91.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $73.00 to $81.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $230.00 to $210.00.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $75.00 to $92.00.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $70.00.

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00.

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$41.00.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$38.00 to C$39.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$41.00.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $42.00.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $21.00.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $7.00.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $118.00.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.00 to C$5.00.

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.00 to C$5.00.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $19.00.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$7.00 to C$7.50.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$20.00 to C$21.00.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $102.00 to $104.00.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $40.00.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$105.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from C$82.00 to C$93.00.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$111.00 to C$109.00.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price reduced by CSFB from C$116.00 to C$111.00.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$113.00 to C$109.00.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$110.00 to C$108.00.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $24.00.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $80.00.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target boosted by Northland Securities from $86.00 to $89.00.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $75.00.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $67.00 to $69.00.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $72.00 to $77.00.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $70.00 to $75.00.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $70.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $100.00 to $95.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $92.00 to $84.00.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$40.00.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$40.00.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $11.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $27.00.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$6.75 to C$6.25.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target increased by Lake Street Capital from $32.00 to $34.00.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $36.00.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $35.00.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $34.00 to $39.00.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $40.00 to $41.00.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $38.00.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $35.00 to $40.00.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $81.00 to $90.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $67.00 to $70.00.

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$16.00.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$16.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $30.00 to $25.00.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$12.50 to C$13.50.

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$12.50 to C$13.50.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $66.00 to $64.00.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $21.00 to $18.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $118.00.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $50.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $85.00.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $35.00.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $212.00 to $215.00.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $200.00 to $210.00.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $197.00 to $203.00.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $227.00 to $235.00.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.00 to $4.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $53.00 to $25.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $50.00 to $30.00.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$8.50 to C$8.00.

