Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 1st (AAP, ABNB, ADM, AI, AJX, AMBA, APPH, AVY, BG, BIIB)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, June 1st:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $129.00 to $69.00.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $126.00 to $76.00.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP)

had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $80.00.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $132.00 to $75.00.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $80.00.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price trimmed by Stephens from $148.00 to $80.00.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $115.00 to $80.00.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $144.00 to $67.00.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $158.00 to $84.00.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $145.00 to $80.00.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $130.00 to $116.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $99.00 to $95.00.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $28.00 to $38.00.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $16.00 to $18.00.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $20.00.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $29.00.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $12.00 to $10.00.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $75.00 to $70.00.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC to $1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $90.00 to $108.00.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $121.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $346.00 to $360.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $198.00 to $181.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $9.00.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$35.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $92.00 to $88.00.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $80.00.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $7.00 to $6.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $37.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $24.00 to $26.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $35.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target increased by Argus from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim from $61.00 to $51.00.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $60.00 to $55.00.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $46.00 to $38.00.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $58.00.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $17.00.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $16.00 to $18.00.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $17.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $230.00 to $245.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $230.00 to $240.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $230.00 to $248.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $225.00 to $240.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $230.00 to $240.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target increased by Northland Securities from $181.00 to $210.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $225.00 to $240.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $229.00 to $230.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $225.00 to $235.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $145.00 to $153.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $210.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $250.00 to $275.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $240.00 to $250.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $240.00 to $260.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $190.00 to $215.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $61.00 to $64.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $128.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $165.00 to $170.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $160.00 to $180.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $175.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $150.00 to $162.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $153.00 to $165.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $180.00.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $70.00.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) was given a C$12.00 price target by analysts at Eight Capital. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $8.00.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $165.00 to $175.00.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its target price increased by Stephens from $90.00 to $93.00.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $65.00.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $90.00 to $91.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $73.00 to $81.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $230.00 to $210.00.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $75.00 to $92.00.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $70.00.

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00.

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$41.00.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$38.00 to C$39.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$41.00.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $42.00.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $21.00.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $7.00.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $118.00.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.00 to C$5.00.

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.00 to C$5.00.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $19.00.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$7.00 to C$7.50.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$20.00 to C$21.00.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $102.00 to $104.00.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $40.00.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$105.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from C$82.00 to C$93.00.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$111.00 to C$109.00.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price reduced by CSFB from C$116.00 to C$111.00.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$113.00 to C$109.00.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$110.00 to C$108.00.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $24.00.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $80.00.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target boosted by Northland Securities from $86.00 to $89.00.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $75.00.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $67.00 to $69.00.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $72.00 to $77.00.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $70.00 to $75.00.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $70.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $100.00 to $95.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $92.00 to $84.00.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$40.00.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$40.00.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $11.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $27.00.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$6.75 to C$6.25.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target increased by Lake Street Capital from $32.00 to $34.00.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $36.00.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $35.00.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $34.00 to $39.00.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $40.00 to $41.00.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $38.00.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $35.00 to $40.00.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $81.00 to $90.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $67.00 to $70.00.

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$16.00.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$16.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $30.00 to $25.00.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$12.50 to C$13.50.

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$12.50 to C$13.50.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $66.00 to $64.00.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $21.00 to $18.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $118.00.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $50.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $85.00.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $35.00.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $212.00 to $215.00.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $200.00 to $210.00.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $197.00 to $203.00.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $227.00 to $235.00.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.00 to $4.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $53.00 to $25.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $50.00 to $30.00.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$8.50 to C$8.00.

