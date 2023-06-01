Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 110,061 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 460% compared to the typical daily volume of 19,640 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.0 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in McDonald’s by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after acquiring an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 59.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $2.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $287.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,295,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,767. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $298.86. The company has a market capitalization of $210.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $288.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.46.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More

