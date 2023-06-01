StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.42.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $100.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12-month low of $57.84 and a 12-month high of $113.83. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.91, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.13.
Institutional Trading of Horizon Therapeutics Public
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Horizon Therapeutics Public
Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.
