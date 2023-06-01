StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
MBRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.
Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance
MBRX stock opened at $0.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07. Moleculin Biotech has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $1.94.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Moleculin Biotech
Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in the business of growing a pipeline including phase 2 clinical programs for hard-to-treat cancers and viruses. The company was founded by Walter V. Klemp, Donald H. Picker, and Waldemar Priebe on July 28, 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
