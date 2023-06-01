StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

MBRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

MBRX stock opened at $0.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07. Moleculin Biotech has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $1.94.

Moleculin Biotech ( NASDAQ:MBRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in the business of growing a pipeline including phase 2 clinical programs for hard-to-treat cancers and viruses. The company was founded by Walter V. Klemp, Donald H. Picker, and Waldemar Priebe on July 28, 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

