Substratum (SUB) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $0.02

Substratum (SUB) traded up 74.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $298,125.26 and $0.02 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00006811 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00020113 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00025396 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000105 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00016854 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001094 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,757.55 or 0.99983618 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036268 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

